Barry St. John Born 1943
Barry St. John
1943
Barry St. John Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Thompson (born c.1943), who recorded as Barry St. John, is a Scottish female singer who had a No. 47 hit in the UK Singles Chart in December 1965 with "Come Away Melinda". It was her only solo chart success.
Barry St. John Tracks
Hey Boy
Mind How You Go
Everything I Touch Turns To Tears
Come Away Melinda
Barry St. John Links
