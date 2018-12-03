Johan Helmich RomanBorn 26 October 1694. Died 20 November 1758
Johan Helmich Roman
Johan Helmich Roman (26 October 1694 – 20 November 1758) was a Swedish Baroque composer. He has been called "the father of Swedish music" or "the Swedish Handel." He was the leader of Swedish Opera through most of Swedish Opera's Age of Liberty.
Suite for orchestra (BeRI 6) in D minor
Suite for orchestra (BeRI 6) in D minor
Drottningholm Music for a Royal Wedding
Drottningholm Music for a Royal Wedding
13 pieces from 'Drottningholmsmusiquen' (for the Swedish Royal Wedding of 1744)
13 pieces from 'Drottningholmsmusiquen' (for the Swedish Royal Wedding of 1744)
Symphonia No 20 in E minor
Symphonia No 20 in E minor
Ensemble
Violin Concerto in F Minor - Ist Mvt (Allegro)
Violin Concerto in F Minor - Ist Mvt (Allegro)
Ensemble
Suite (sonata) for clavichord no.11 (IB.235) in F minor
Suite (sonata) for clavichord no.11 (IB.235) in F minor
Performer
Recorder Sonata No 2 in D major
Recorder Sonata No 2 in D major
Drottningholmsmusiken (12th-14th mvt)
Drottningholmsmusiken (12th-14th mvt)
O herre Gud, Guds Lamb (Swedish Mass)
O herre Gud, Guds Lamb (Swedish Mass)
Orchestra
Conductor
Drottningholmsmusiken (23rd mvt)
Drottningholmsmusiken (23rd mvt)
Assaggio In A Major - 1st Movement
Assaggio In A Major - 1st Movement
Golovin Music: No 7 in A major
Golovin Music: No 7 in A major
Flute Sonata No 6 in B minor
Flute Sonata No 6 in B minor
Birthday Cantata for Frederick I: Overture
Birthday Cantata for Frederick I: Overture
Flute Concerto in G major (1st mvt)
Flute Concerto in G major (1st mvt)
Royal Wedding Music: Allegro
Royal Wedding Music: Allegro
Sonata for Flute and Continuo no 12 in D major
Sonata for Flute and Continuo no 12 in D major
Sonata 4 in D Major
Sonata 4 in D Major
O herre Gud, Gud's Lamm (Agnus Dei) from Svenska messan (Swedish mass)
O herre Gud, Gud's Lamm (Agnus Dei) from Svenska messan (Swedish mass)
Singer
Drottningholmsmusiken (1st movement)
Drottningholmsmusiken (1st movement)
Performer
Flute Concerto in G, BeRI54
Flute Concerto in G, BeRI54
Drottingholm Music - Music for a Royal Wedding: Allegro
Drottingholm Music - Music for a Royal Wedding: Allegro
Ensemble
Assaggio for violin solo
Assaggio for violin solo
