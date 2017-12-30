Arielle DombasleBorn 27 April 1958
Arielle Dombasle (born April 27, 1953) is an American-born French singer, actress, director and model. Her breakthrough roles were in Éric Rohmer's Pauline at the Beach (1983) and Alain Robbe-Grillet's The Blue Villa (1995). She is best known to American audiences for her appearances on Miami Vice where she played Kelly in Season 2, episode 12. The episode was entitled "Definitely Miami". She was also one of the main characters in the 1984 miniseries Lace. Since 1978 she has released twenty-one singles and ten albums and has directed four movies.
