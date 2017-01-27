Mitchy SlickBorn 1978
Mitchy Slick
1978
Mitchy Slick Biography
Mitchy Slick (born December 29, 1973) is an American rapper from San Diego, California. He is a member of the group Strong Arm Steady, along with rappers Phil Da Agony and Krondon. He performs solo with three albums released in addition to many collaborations. Mitchy Slick is the CEO of Wrongkind Records and is currently signed to FredBøRecørds
