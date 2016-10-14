The Wind and The WaveFormed 2012
The Wind and The Wave
2012
The Wind and The Wave Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wind and The Wave (stylized as The Wind + The Wave) is an American band composed of Dwight A. Baker and Patricia Lynn.
The Wind and The Wave Tracks
Chasing Cars
Chasing Cars
The Wind and The Wave Links
