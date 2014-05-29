CougarFormed 2003
Cougar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/992f1e3f-86a3-4b6c-b164-2fdfbe83531f
Cougar Biography (Wikipedia)
Cougar is an instrumental post-rock band from Madison, Wisconsin formed in 2003. Formerly on the Madison-based record label Layered Music (the label of Youngblood Brass Band, of which drummer D.H. Skogen is also a member), Cougar is now signed to London label Ninja Tune. Cougar toured the United States, Europe and the UK on the release of their debut album Law during early 2007, including a well-received show in Madison.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cougar Tracks
Sort by
Pulse Conditioner
Cougar
Pulse Conditioner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pulse Conditioner
Last played on
Rhinelander
Cougar
Rhinelander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhinelander
Last played on
Florida Logic
Cougar
Florida Logic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Florida Logic
Last played on
Cougar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist