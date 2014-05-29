Cougar is an instrumental post-rock band from Madison, Wisconsin formed in 2003. Formerly on the Madison-based record label Layered Music (the label of Youngblood Brass Band, of which drummer D.H. Skogen is also a member), Cougar is now signed to London label Ninja Tune. Cougar toured the United States, Europe and the UK on the release of their debut album Law during early 2007, including a well-received show in Madison.