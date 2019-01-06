African Children's ChoirFormed 1984
African Children's Choir
1984
African Children's Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
The African Children's Choir is a large choir made up of children ages 7 to 12 from several African nations. Since its inception, the choir has included children from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana. Many of the children have lost one or both parents to AIDS and other poverty-related diseases, and all of them are victims of extreme poverty. The choir is a Christian organization and one of its principles (from its web site) is "instilling Christian principles through teaching and leading by example."
African Children's Choir Tracks
Love Can Turn The World
Gaither Vocal Band
Love Can Turn The World
Love Can Turn The World
Shine Jesus Shine
African Children's Choir
Shine Jesus Shine
Shine Jesus Shine
Steal Away
African Children's Choir
Steal Away
Steal Away
Uhuru (Beloved)
Rachel Portman
Uhuru (Beloved)
Uhuru (Beloved)
Ensemble
My Jesus, My Saviour (Shout To The Lord)
African Children's Choir
My Jesus, My Saviour (Shout To The Lord)
Kumbaya
African Children's Choir
Kumbaya
Kumbaya
Muije Bantuwe
African Children's Choir
Muije Bantuwe
Muije Bantuwe
THE JOURNEY
African Children's Choir
THE JOURNEY
THE JOURNEY
Betelehemu
Wendell P. Whalum, African Children's Choir & Babatunde Olatunji
Betelehemu
Betelehemu
Performer
From a Distance
African Children's Choir
From a Distance
From a Distance
He Is My Light
African Children's Choir
He Is My Light
He Is My Light
The Shepherd's Carol
African Children's Choir
The Shepherd's Carol
O Happy Day
African Children's Choir
O Happy Day
O Happy Day
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-07T18:30:22
7
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
African Children's Choir Links
