Adela ZahariaSoprano
Adela Zaharia
Adela Zaharia (born 1987) is a Romanian operatic soprano. She is currently a soloist at the Deutsche Oper am Rhein, Düsseldorf. In 2017, Zaharia took first place at the Operalia, The World Opera Competition.
Aurora - Concerto For Coloratura Soprano And Orchestra
Iain Bell
Aurora
