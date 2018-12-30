Stephen MarleyJamaican American reggae musician. Born 20 April 1972
Stephen Marley Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Robert Nesta "Raggamuffin" Marley (born April 20, 1972) is a Jamaican-American musician who is the son of Bob Marley and his wife Rita Marley. Stephen is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, three times as a solo artist, twice as a producer of younger brother Damian Marley's 'Halfway Tree' and 'Welcome to Jamrock' albums, and a further three times as a member of Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers.
His 2011 album Revelation Pt. 1 – The Root of Life won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2012. The follow-up, Revelation Pt. 2 - The Fruit of Life was released on July 22, 2016.
In his self-produced solo albums Mind Control (2007), Mind Control Acoustic (2008), Revelation Part I: The Root of Life (2011) and Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Life (2016) Stephen has displayed artistic creativity previously associated with American legends such as Stevie Wonder and Prince; where the artiste composes and produces all the songs on his album, and plays a variety of the musical instruments himself.
Stephen Marley Tracks
Sort by
Be Free (feat. Stephen Marley & Gramps Morgan)
Medication (feat. Stephen Marley)
Lock Me Up (feat. Stephen Marley)
Traffic Jam
Grateful (feat. Stephen Marley)
Exodus (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6th Feb 2017)
All Night (feat. Stephen Marley)
Jah Army (feat. Damian Marley & Buju Banton)
The Mission
Exodus (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Jah Army (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Medley (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017) (feat. Beenie Man)
Mission (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Rub A Dub Style (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
One Love (1Xtra Exodus Live From Glastonbury, 20th June 2017)
War Games (feat. Stephen Marley, Beenie Man & Bounty Killer)
Stephen Marley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"It's the only surname I've ever had!" - Damian Marley on the pressure of his family name
-
FULL INTERVIEW : Damian 'Junior Gong' Marley talks World Cup, Nas, Jay-Z and more
-
World Premiere: Damian Marley - Here We Go (Remix) (feat. Ghetts)
-
Where does Damian Marley get all his energy from?
-
"I hope it sets a blueprint for other artists to follow"- Damian Marley on touring Africa
-
“The Exodus album is me in the making” – Damian Marley
-
Damian Marley talks about his new album Stony Hill with David Rodigan
-
Damian Marley on Rebel Salute
-
Damian Marley chats to Rodigan