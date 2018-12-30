Stephen Robert Nesta "Raggamuffin" Marley (born April 20, 1972) is a Jamaican-American musician who is the son of Bob Marley and his wife Rita Marley. Stephen is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, three times as a solo artist, twice as a producer of younger brother Damian Marley's 'Halfway Tree' and 'Welcome to Jamrock' albums, and a further three times as a member of Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers.

His 2011 album Revelation Pt. 1 – The Root of Life won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2012. The follow-up, Revelation Pt. 2 - The Fruit of Life was released on July 22, 2016.

In his self-produced solo albums Mind Control (2007), Mind Control Acoustic (2008), Revelation Part I: The Root of Life (2011) and Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Life (2016) Stephen has displayed artistic creativity previously associated with American legends such as Stevie Wonder and Prince; where the artiste composes and produces all the songs on his album, and plays a variety of the musical instruments himself.