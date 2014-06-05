Yosif Feigelson (born 1954, Latvia ) is a concert cellist living in the United States.

Feigelson is a former student of Mstislav Rostropovich and Natalia Gutman, and the winner of the Tchaikovsky International Competition and International Bach Competition. He performs as a soloist across the U.S. and Europe. Feigelson has recorded the unique 24 Preludes and four solo sonatas of Mieczysław Weinberg, among other music.

Since making his New York orchestral debut in 1988, when he stepped in on short notice to substitute for ailing violinist Nathan Milstein with the New York Chamber Symphony, Feigelson he has performed at virtually every major hall in New York City, as well as Orchestra Hall in Chicago and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. He was guest soloist with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Chicago Sinfonietta, Brooklyn Philharmonic, Richmond Symphony, Charleston Symphony, and Knoxville Symphony among others. In 1990, the cellist received the Avery Fisher Career Grant given to outstanding instrumentalists.