Melinda DoolittleBorn 6 October 1977
Melinda Doolittle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-10-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/99210e7f-5107-43b9-be3b-b27c4b96b015
Melinda Doolittle Biography (Wikipedia)
Melinda Marie Doolittle (born October 6, 1977) is an American singer who finished as the third place finalist on the sixth season of American Idol. Prior to her appearance on American Idol, Doolittle worked as a professional back-up singer for, among others, Michael McDonald, Kirk Franklin, Aaron Neville, BeBe and CeCe Winans, Alabama, Jonny Lang, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Carman, and Anointed.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Melinda Doolittle Tracks
Sort by
Toxic (feat. Melinda Doolittle)
Postmodern Jukebox
Toxic (feat. Melinda Doolittle)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toxic (feat. Melinda Doolittle)
Last played on
One Life
Melinda Doolittle
One Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Life
Last played on
Melinda Doolittle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist