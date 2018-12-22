Bruce Alexander Michael Brewster (born January 4, 1968), better known by his stage name Rayvon, is a Barbadian singer and songwriter, known for his work with Shaggy.

Born in Barbados, he was raised in Brooklyn, New York. He released his debut album, Hear My Cry in 1997. He had a hit in the United States in 1992 with "Big Up", which featured Shaggy, the first of a string of successful collaborations, which included "In the Summertime" and "Angel". His second album, My Bad, was released in 2002, by MCA Records.