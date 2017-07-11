Leeroy Stagger is a Canadian alternative country singer-songwriter.

Raised in rural British Columbia, Stagger worked in several local bands until gaining attention from acts such as Hot Hot Heat and Carolyn Mark. Reinventing himself as a singer-songwriter, he released his debut independent EP, Six Tales of Danger, in 2002.

Stagger has gone on tour as a supporting act for The Pixies, Modest Mouse and Evan Dando, and has collaborated with Danny Michel.

Leeroy Stagger's 11th studio recording, Love Versus, was released April 7, 2017 through True North. The album was produced by Colin Stewart (Dan Mangan, Black Mountain, Yukon Blonde), and includes performances from drummer Pete Thomas (Elvis Costello), guitarist Paul Rigby (Neko Case), keyboardist Geoff Hilhorst (the Deep Dark Woods), and Stagger's longtime bassist Tyson Maiko.

The first single from Love Versus, "I Want It All" was written as a meditation on being grateful for what one has.