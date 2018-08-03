Matt Berninger
1971-02-13
Matt Berninger Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Donald Berninger (born February 13, 1971) is an American singer-songwriter, primarily known as the frontman of indie rock band The National. In 2014 he also formed the EL VY project with Brent Knopf of Ramona Falls & Menomena and released the album Return to the Moon in November 2015.
Berninger is notable for his classic baritone voice.
Matt Berninger Performances & Interviews
- Matt Berninger of the National on Mistaken for Strangershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bf98g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bf98g.jpg2015-05-29T15:39:00.000ZMatt Berninger, lead singer of the National, joins 6 Music's Mark Radcliffe to talk about Mistaken for Strangers, the film about the band directed by his brother Tom.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02sh02p
Matt Berninger of the National on Mistaken for Strangers
Matt Berninger Tracks
Representing Memphis (feat. Matt Berninger & Sharon Jones)
Booker T. Jones
Last played on
My Enemy
CHVRCHES
Last played on
A Lyke Wake Dirge
Andrew Bird
Last played on
I'll See You In My Dreams
Matt Berninger
Last played on
We Like the Zoo ('Cause We're Animals Too)
Matt Berninger
Performer
Last played on
