Ash are a Northern Irish rock band formed in Downpatrick in 1989 by vocalist and guitarist Tim Wheeler, bassist Mark Hamilton and drummer Rick McMurray. As a three-piece, they released mini-album Trailer in 1994 and full-length album 1977 in 1996. This 1996 release was named by NME as one of the 500 greatest albums of all time. After the success of their full debut the band recruited Charlotte Hatherley as a guitarist and vocalist, releasing their second record Nu-Clear Sounds in 1998. After narrowly avoiding bankruptcy, the band released Free All Angels in 2001 and a string of successful singles.
The band became a three-piece again in 2004 when Hatherley left, and after five conventional albums the band released 26 singles in the A-Z Series in 2009, one every two weeks. The band have had one silver, two gold and two platinum-selling (and chart-topping) records in the United Kingdom, as well as 18 songs in the top 40 of the UK Singles Chart. In 2015, they released a sixth studio album, entitled Kablammo!. They were associated with Britpop, though as that musical movement emphasised Britishness (a controversial state in Northern Ireland), they were not comfortable with the association.
Ash Tracks
I Started A Fire
Goldfinger
Shining Light
Burn Baby Burn
Buzzkill
Girl From Mars
Confessions In The Pool
There's A Star
Kung Fu
Orpheus
Envy
A Life Less Ordinary
Orpheus (Radio Edit)
Let It Flow
All That I Have Left
Annabel
End of The World
Sometimes
Polaris
Petrol
Burn Baby
Wildsurf
