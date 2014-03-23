Kath Bloom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9913fdad-4b37-401c-bb75-b15f4da3db7f
Kath Bloom Biography (Wikipedia)
Katherine Bloom is an American folk singer-songwriter based in Litchfield, Connecticut.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kath Bloom Tracks
Sort by
Tell Him (feat. Loren MazzaCane Connors)
Kath Bloom
Tell Him (feat. Loren MazzaCane Connors)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Him (feat. Loren MazzaCane Connors)
Last played on
Tall Grass (feat. Loren MazzaCane Connors)
Kath Bloom
Tall Grass (feat. Loren MazzaCane Connors)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tall Grass (feat. Loren MazzaCane Connors)
Last played on
Tall Grass
Kath Bloom
Tall Grass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tall Grass
Last played on
Kath Bloom Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist