Kenny Drew Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Sidney "Kenny" Drew (August 28, 1928 – August 4, 1993) was an American jazz pianist.
Kenny's Blues
Kenny Drew
Wee Dot
Johnny Griffin
Left Field
Art Blakey
Appointment In Ghana
Jackie McLean
I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself A Letter
Alex Riel
Bluesnik
Jackie McLean
Blue Train
Paul Chambers, John Coltrane, Lee Morgan, Curtis Fuller, Kenny Drew & Philly Joe Jones
Drew's Blues
Kenny Drew
This Is New
Kenny Drew
Yesterdays
Kenny Drew
Why Do I Love You?
Kenny Drew
Woody'n You
Johnny Griffin
Groovin' The Blues
Kenny Drew
Moment's Notice
John Coltrane
