Anona WinnBorn 5 January 1904. Died 2 February 1994
Anona Winn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1904-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/990f41cf-749e-4362-8c8b-105ee0db741e
Anona Winn Biography (Wikipedia)
Anona Winn MBE (born Anona Edna Wilkins, 5 January 1904 – 2 February 1994) was an Australian-born actress, broadcaster and singer, who spent most of her career in the UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anona Winn Tracks
Sort by
Gertie The Girl With The Gong
Anona Winn
Gertie The Girl With The Gong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist