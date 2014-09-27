SwitchesFormed 2005. Disbanded 2008
Switches
2005
Switches Biography (Wikipedia)
Switches were an English indie rock band, consisting of members Matt Bishop (lead vocals and guitar), Ollie Thomas (guitar and backing vocals), Thom Kirkpatrick (bass guitar) and Steve Godfrey (drums).
Switches Tracks
Message From Yuz (6 Music Session, 8 Jan 2007)
Switches
Message From Yuz (6 Music Session, 8 Jan 2007)
Lay Down The Law (6 Music Session, 8 Jan 2007)
Switches
Lay Down The Law (6 Music Session, 8 Jan 2007)
Every Second Counts (6 Music Session, 8 Jan 2007)
Switches
Every Second Counts (6 Music Session, 8 Jan 2007)
Drama Queen (6 Music Session, 8 Jan 2007)
Switches
Drama Queen (6 Music Session, 8 Jan 2007)
Drama Queen
Switches
Drama Queen
Drama Queen
Message From Yuz
Switches
Message From Yuz
Message From Yuz
Lay Down The Law
Switches
Lay Down The Law
Lay Down The Law
