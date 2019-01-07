Swedish House Mafia is a Swedish house music supergroup consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso. The group officially formed in late 2008, and were placed at number ten on the DJ Mag Top 100 DJ Poll 2011 and have been called "the faces of mainstream progressive house music." In 2012, they were ranked at number twelve on the DJ Mag Top 100 Poll. On June 24, 2012 the group announced they would split up. Their final performance was at Ultra Miami on March 24, 2013. For the next five years Angello worked solo, while Axwell and Ingrosso performed as a duo. On March 25, 2018, the group reunited with a surprise closing set at the 20th Anniversary of Ultra Music Festival in Miami, 2018.