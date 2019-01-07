Swedish House MafiaFormed 2008. Disbanded 24 March 2013
Swedish House Mafia
2008
Swedish House Mafia Biography (Wikipedia)
Swedish House Mafia is a Swedish house music supergroup consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso. The group officially formed in late 2008, and were placed at number ten on the DJ Mag Top 100 DJ Poll 2011 and have been called "the faces of mainstream progressive house music." In 2012, they were ranked at number twelve on the DJ Mag Top 100 Poll. On June 24, 2012 the group announced they would split up. Their final performance was at Ultra Miami on March 24, 2013. For the next five years Angello worked solo, while Axwell and Ingrosso performed as a duo. On March 25, 2018, the group reunited with a surprise closing set at the 20th Anniversary of Ultra Music Festival in Miami, 2018.
Swedish House Mafia Tracks
Don't You Worry Child (feat. John Martin)
Swedish House Mafia
Don't You Worry Child (feat. John Martin)
Don't You Worry Child (feat. John Martin)
Last played on
Greyhound
Swedish House Mafia
Greyhound
Greyhound
Last played on
Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall
Coldplay
Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall
Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall
Last played on
One
Swedish House Mafia
One
One
Last played on
Don't You Worry Child (Radio Edit)
Swedish House Mafia
Don't You Worry Child (Radio Edit)
Don't You Worry Child (Radio Edit)
Last played on
One (Your Name) (feat. Pharrell Williams)
Swedish House Mafia
One (Your Name) (feat. Pharrell Williams)
One (Your Name) (feat. Pharrell Williams)
Last played on
Leave The World Behind
Swedish House Mafia
Leave The World Behind
Leave The World Behind
Last played on
Miami 2 Ibiza
Swedish House Mafia
Miami 2 Ibiza
Miami 2 Ibiza
Last played on
Playlists featuring Swedish House Mafia
Upcoming Events
25
Aug
2019
Swedish House Mafia, Deadmau5
Unknown venue, Daresbury, UK
25
Aug
2019
Swedish House Mafia
Daresbury Estate, Halton, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2012-07-08T19:20:23
8
Jul
2012
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-23T19:20:23
23
Jun
2012
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
