BaskeryFormed 2006
Baskery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/99073b85-0177-477a-bbd6-45e6c89c7ceb
Baskery Biography (Wikipedia)
Baskery is a Swedish alternative americana folk rock band, comprising the three sisters Greta, Stella and Sunniva Bondesson. Their first album, Fall Among Thieves, was released in Europe in 2008, and in the UK in January 2009. New Friends, their second album was released in 2011 with their third album Little Wild Life released in 2013 / 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Baskery Tracks
Sort by
Chief Of My Heart
Baskery
Chief Of My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chief Of My Heart
Last played on
Cactus Baby
Baskery
Cactus Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cactus Baby
Last played on
Haunt You (6 Music Session, 1 Jan 2009)
Baskery
Haunt You (6 Music Session, 1 Jan 2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Horse Town (6 Music Session, 1 Jan 2009)
Baskery
One Horse Town (6 Music Session, 1 Jan 2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sick Of The Remedy
Baskery
Sick Of The Remedy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fire
Baskery
The Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fire
Last played on
The Charm
Baskery
The Charm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Charm
Last played on
The Shadow
Baskery
The Shadow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shadow
Last played on
The Last Beat
Baskery
The Last Beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Beat
Last played on
The Shadow (Burden)
Baskery
The Shadow (Burden)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shadow (Burden)
Last played on
The Solution
Baskery
The Solution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Solution
Last played on
One Horse Down
Baskery
One Horse Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Horse Down
Last played on
Here To Pay My Dues
Baskery
Here To Pay My Dues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here To Pay My Dues
Last played on
As Simple As This
Baskery
As Simple As This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Simple As This
Last played on
Tendencies
Baskery
Tendencies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tendencies
Last played on
Rotten/Boys
Baskery
Rotten/Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rotten/Boys
Last played on
Shame On
Baskery
Shame On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shame On
Last played on
The Queen & Drone
Baskery
The Queen & Drone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Queen & Drone
Last played on
On a Day Like This
Baskery
On a Day Like This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On a Day Like This
Last played on
harsh
Baskery
harsh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
harsh
Last played on
Baskery Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist