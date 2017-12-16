Laura Jayne Bowler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9906fd6c-8574-478b-963f-60dc16098c1b
Laura Jayne Bowler Performances & Interviews
Laura Jayne Bowler Tracks
Sort by
FFF
Laura Jayne Bowler
FFF
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
FFF
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Sounds From the Other City
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exc84f
Salford Cathedral
2018-05-06T18:37:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p064knsb.jpg
6
May
2018
Sounds From the Other City
19:45
Salford Cathedral
Back to artist