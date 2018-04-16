The Inmates are a British pub rock band, which formed after the split of The Flying Tigers in 1977. In the early 1980s, they had a medium-sized international hit with a cover of The Standells' "Dirty Water", and a UK Top 40 hit with their cover of Jimmy McCracklin's track, "The Walk". "Dirty Water" reached #51 in the United States in January 1980. The song led directly to them recording their debut album.

Around 1981, lead singer Bill Hurley became ill following a breakdown, and his place was taken for some time by Barrie Masters, who had recently split with Eddie and the Hot Rods. The Inmates continued to record and tour with Masters until he decided to reform the Hot Rods, and Hurley was well enough to return to fronting the Inmates.

In 1987, The Inmates recorded Meet the Beatles, a live album of Beatles cover versions. It was re-released on CD with bonus cuts including a live version of "Dirty Water".

One of The Inmates' songs, "So Much in Love" (written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards), was covered by Los Lonely Boys in the mid-1990s.