Prurient Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominick Fernow is an American experimental musician. Fernow is best known for his musical output under the stage name Prurient, as well as his numerous aliases including Vatican Shadow and Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement.
Prurient Tracks
Barefoot God
Prurient
Barefoot God
Barefoot God
Last played on
Degreelessness (Overmono Remix) (feat. Prurient)
Nathan Fake
Degreelessness (Overmono Remix) (feat. Prurient)
Degreelessness (Overmono Remix) (feat. Prurient)
Last played on
Degreelessness
Nathan Fake
Degreelessness
Degreelessness
Last played on
Shoulders of Summerstones
Prurient
Shoulders of Summerstones
Shoulders of Summerstones
Last played on
