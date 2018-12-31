John Paul Larkin (March 13, 1942 – December 3, 1999), known professionally as Scatman John, was an American recording artist who created a fusion of scat singing and dance music, best known for his 1995 hits "Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)" and "Scatman's World" and the 1997 hit "Everybody Jam!"

Scatman John sold millions of recordings worldwide and was named Best New Artist in the Echo Awards in both Japan and Germany. He was a recipient of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association's Annie Glenn Award for outstanding service to the stuttering community and National Stuttering Association Hall of Fame.