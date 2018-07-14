Agata SzymczewskaBorn 7 October 1985
Agata Szymczewska (born 1985 in Gdańsk) is a Polish violinist, and a student of Academy of Music in Poznań and Hochschule für Musik und Theater in Hannover, of professors Bartosz Bryła and Krzysztof Węgrzyn. In 2006 she won the 13th edition of the Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition.
In addition, she was a laureate in numerous violin competitions in Canada, Germany, Austria and Poland.
Piano Quintet no. 1: III. Grave
Grażyna Bacewicz
Piano Quintet no. 1: III. Grave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93xg.jpglink
Piano Quintet no. 1: III. Grave
Last played on
Piano Quintet no. 1: I. Moderato molto espressivo-Allegro
Grażyna Bacewicz
Piano Quintet no. 1: I. Moderato molto espressivo-Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93xg.jpglink
Piano Quintet no. 1: I. Moderato molto espressivo-Allegro
Last played on
Symphony No 3 in E flat major Op 55 'Eroica' arr. Piano Quartet
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 3 in E flat major Op 55 'Eroica' arr. Piano Quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No 3 in E flat major Op 55 'Eroica' arr. Piano Quartet
Last played on
Piano Quintet No 1 - ii. Presto
Grażyna Bacewicz
Piano Quintet No 1 - ii. Presto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93xg.jpglink
Piano Quintet No 1 - ii. Presto
Last played on
