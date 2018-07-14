Agata Szymczewska (born 1985 in Gdańsk) is a Polish violinist, and a student of Academy of Music in Poznań and Hochschule für Musik und Theater in Hannover, of professors Bartosz Bryła and Krzysztof Węgrzyn. In 2006 she won the 13th edition of the Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition.

In addition, she was a laureate in numerous violin competitions in Canada, Germany, Austria and Poland.