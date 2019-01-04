Fire In The Booth – The Intent

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041yjd0.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041yjd0.jpg

2016-07-19T11:54:00.000Z

Manga, Rapid, Scorcher, Rocket, Cadet, SeeJay100 and Paigey Cakey drop pure fire to celebrate the release of the new UK crime thriller movie, ‘The Intent’.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041yjjc