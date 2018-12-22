Founded in 1886 by Barcelona City Council, the Barcelona Municipal Band is a musical institution going back a long way. Since 2007, it has been the resident band at the Barcelona Auditorium (L'Auditori), where it offers a fixed season of concerts and where it develops projects in partnership with artists and groups forming part of the international scene as well as those from the local sphere. The resident conductor since 2008 has been the Catalan composer and conductor Salvador Brotons.