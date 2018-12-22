Barcelona Symphonic BandFormed 1886
Barcelona Symphonic Band
1886
Barcelona Symphonic Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Founded in 1886 by Barcelona City Council, the Barcelona Municipal Band is a musical institution going back a long way. Since 2007, it has been the resident band at the Barcelona Auditorium (L'Auditori), where it offers a fixed season of concerts and where it develops projects in partnership with artists and groups forming part of the international scene as well as those from the local sphere. The resident conductor since 2008 has been the Catalan composer and conductor Salvador Brotons.
Barcelona Symphonic Band Tracks
Nadalenca
Joan Alfonso i Orfila
Nadalenca
Nadalenca
Last played on
Symphonic Dances Op 45
Sergei Rachmaninov
Symphonic Dances Op 45
Symphonic Dances Op 45
Music Arranger
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
Porgy and Bess (excerpts)
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess (excerpts)
Porgy and Bess (excerpts)
Duo from Don Carlo
Giuseppe Verdi
Duo from Don Carlo
Duo from Don Carlo
Highlights from Riverdance
Bill Whelan
Highlights from Riverdance
Highlights from Riverdance
Performer
Extreme Makeover - Metamorphosis on a theme by Tchaikovsky
Johan de Meij
Extreme Makeover - Metamorphosis on a theme by Tchaikovsky
Extreme Makeover - Metamorphosis on a theme by Tchaikovsky
Performer
T-Bone Concerto for trombone and band
Johan de Meij
T-Bone Concerto for trombone and band
T-Bone Concerto for trombone and band
Magic Garden (from Venetian Collection)
Johan de Meij
Magic Garden (from Venetian Collection)
Magic Garden (from Venetian Collection)
Performer
