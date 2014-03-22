Lars HorntvethBorn 10 March 1980
Lars Horntveth
1980-03-10
Lars Horntveth Biography (Wikipedia)
Lars Horntveth (born 10 March 1980 in Tønsberg, Norway) is a Norwegian musician (saxophones, clarinet, percussion and guitar), band leader, and composer. He is the younger brother of tubaist Line Horntveth, but best known as a key member of the bands Jaga Jazzist and The National Bank, together with his brother Martin Horntveth.
Wavxxes (feat. Lars Horntveth)
Teebs
Wavxxes (feat. Lars Horntveth)
Wavxxes (feat. Lars Horntveth)
Forced Entry
Martin Horntveth
Forced Entry
Forced Entry
Verås / Oslo Darkness / Barcode
Martin Horntveth
Verås / Oslo Darkness / Barcode
Verås / Oslo Darkness / Barcode
Pooka
Lars Horntveth
Pooka
Pooka
Tics (Four Tet Remix)
Lars Horntveth
Tics (Four Tet Remix)
Tics (Four Tet Remix)
Kaleidoscopic (excerpt)
Lars Horntveth
Kaleidoscopic (excerpt)
Kaleidoscopic (excerpt)
