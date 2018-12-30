Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam GuèbrouBorn 12 December 1923
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/98fd0571-0ddb-4ee8-9e1b-19a9a7294554
Biography (Wikipedia)
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou (born December 12, 1923) is an Ethiopian nun known for her piano playing and compositions.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Mother's Love
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou
Mother's Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother's Love
Last played on
The Jordan River Song
Emahoy Tsegue-Maryan Guebrou
The Jordan River Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jordan River Song
Performer
Last played on
Homesickness
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou
Homesickness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Homesickness
Last played on
The Jordan River Song
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou
The Jordan River Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jordan River Song
Last played on
The Homeless Wanderer
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou
The Homeless Wanderer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Homeless Wanderer
Last played on
The Homeless Wanderer
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou
The Homeless Wanderer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Homeless Wanderer
Last played on
Evening Breeze
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou
Evening Breeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evening Breeze
Last played on
The Garden of Gethesemanie
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou
The Garden of Gethesemanie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Garden of Gethesemanie
Last played on
The Song of Abayi
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou
The Song of Abayi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Song of Abayi
Last played on
Antchi Hoye
Gétatchèw Mèkurya
Antchi Hoye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Antchi Hoye
Last played on
The Jordan River Song
Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou
The Jordan River Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jordan River Song
Performer
Last played on
Presentiment
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou
Presentiment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Presentiment
Last played on
Playlists featuring Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist