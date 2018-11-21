Nadine Coyle Biography (Wikipedia)
Nadine Elizabeth Louise Coyle (born 15 June 1985) is an Irish singer, songwriter, actress, and model. Coyle rose to fame in the early 2000s as a member of the girl group Girls Aloud. The group amassed a joint fortune of £30 million by May 2010. With Girls Aloud, Coyle has been successful in achieving a string of 20 consecutive UK top ten singles (including four number ones), two UK number one albums, and received nominations for five BRIT Awards, winning Best Single in 2009 for "The Promise".
Coyle released her debut solo album Insatiable and its title track was released on 8 November 2010 through her own label, Black Pen Records, in partnership with supermarket giant Tesco. In late 2017, she released her new single "Go to Work" on Virgin EMI Records. Although the record failed to chart on the Official Singles Chart, it did chart at number 57 on the Official Singles Sales Chart, which counts only paid-for sales in the UK, and at number 52 on the Scottish Singles Chart. Coyle released "Girls on Fire" as the first song from her upcoming EP on 8 February 2018, "Gossip" on 23 February 2018 and "September Song" on 9 March 2018. "Something in Your Bones" was released on 23 March 2018, as well as the Nadine EP.
Nadine joined Wynne to talk about her new single, and reflect on her time in Girls Aloud.
Shane and Nadine performed their duet live in the studio for the very first time!
Nadine is in fine voice as she sings two songs live in the studio!
