Pepper AdamsBaritone saxophonist. Born 8 October 1930. Died 10 September 1986
Pepper Adams
1930-10-08
Pepper Adams Biography (Wikipedia)
Park Frederick "Pepper" Adams III (October 8, 1930 – September 10, 1986) was an American jazz baritone saxophonist and composer. He composed 42 pieces, was the leader on eighteen albums spanning 28 years, and participated in 600 sessions as a sideman. He worked with an array of musicians, and had especially fruitful collaborations with trumpeter Donald Byrd and as a member of the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Big Band.
Pepper Adams Tracks
Little Rootie Tootie
Pepper Adams
Little Rootie Tootie
Little Rootie Tootie
E's Flat Ah's Flat Too
Charles Mingus
E's Flat Ah's Flat Too
E's Flat Ah's Flat Too
How High The Moon
Chet Baker
How High The Moon
How High The Moon
Etude
Pepper Adams
Etude
Etude
