Kate Stewart, (born 16 January 1995) known by her stage name" KStewart " later abandoned and changed to Kate Stewart , is a singer-songwriter from West London. She features on the vocal version of Oliver Heldens's "Koala", and her song "Ain't Nobody" charted at #86 on the UK Singles Chart. She announced her first EP Album named "In The Beginning" that was released on November 23,2018.She appeared in a popular international magazine called "Wonderland Magazine"