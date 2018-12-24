KStewartBorn 16 January 1995
Kate Stewart, (born 16 January 1995) known by her stage name" KStewart " later abandoned and changed to Kate Stewart , is a singer-songwriter from West London. She features on the vocal version of Oliver Heldens's "Koala", and her song "Ain't Nobody" charted at #86 on the UK Singles Chart. She announced her first EP Album named "In The Beginning" that was released on November 23,2018.She appeared in a popular international magazine called "Wonderland Magazine"
He's Good
Oran Ardnamurchain
Distraction
Last All Night (Koala) (feat. KStewart)
Oliver Heldens
Last All Night (Koala) (feat. KStewart)
Last All Night (Koala) (feat. KStewart)
Badboy Business (feat. KStewart & Mr. Williamz)
Be Without You
Am Ministear 'S Am Bàillidh
Hands
Hands (Valleyz Remix) (feat. Sound Tesselated)
Hands (feat. Yungun)
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Shaun Escoffery and KStewart
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-06-15T17:18:13
15
Jun
2015
Live Lounge: Shaun Escoffery and KStewart
BBC Broadcasting House
