Enrico RuggeriBorn 5 June 1957
Enrico Ruggeri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-06-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/98fa485f-827e-4790-af95-48743a3d1606
Enrico Ruggeri Biography (Wikipedia)
Enrico Ruggeri (born 5 June 1957) is an Italian singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Enrico Ruggeri Tracks
Sort by
Enrico Ruggeri Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist