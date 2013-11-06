GuardsFormed 2010
Guards
2010
Guards are an American three piece rock band. They consist of Richie Follin, Loren Humphrey, and Kaylie Church. They released their debut album, In Guards We Trust, in February 2013.
Guards Tracks
Coming True
I Know It's You
Ready To Go
Resolution Of One
Long Time
Sail It Slow
Trophy Queen (Feat. Caroline Polachek)
