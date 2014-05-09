La SeraFormed February 2010
La Sera
2010-02
La Sera Biography (Wikipedia)
La Sera is an American indie rock band formed by Katy Goodman, the former bassist of Vivian Girls, in 2010. They have released four albums and toured internationally.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
La Sera Tracks
All My Love Is For You
La Sera
All My Love Is For You
All My Love Is For You
Running Wild
La Sera
Running Wild
Running Wild
Losing To The Dark
La Sera
Losing To The Dark
Losing To The Dark
Break My Heart
La Sera
Break My Heart
Break My Heart
Drive On
La Sera
Drive On
Drive On
Love That's Gone
La Sera
Love That's Gone
Love That's Gone
Please Be My Third Eye
La Sera
Please Be My Third Eye
Please Be My Third Eye
Never Come Around
La Sera
Never Come Around
Never Come Around
I Promise You
La Sera
I Promise You
I Promise You
Devils Hearts Grow Old
La Sera
Devils Hearts Grow Old
Devils Hearts Grow Old
