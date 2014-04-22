Radiator Hospital is an American indie rock band. Whilst songwriter Sam Cook-Parrott (vocals/guitar) is from Grand Rapids, Michigan, they are now based in Philadelphia. The rest of the current lineup is Cynthia Schemmer (guitar/vocals), Jon Rybicki (bass), and Jeff Bolt (drums). They have released five albums; two out of print lo-fi cassettes, and three proper LPs put out by Salinas Records.