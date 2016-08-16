Duffy PowerBorn 9 September 1941. Died 19 February 2014
Duffy Power
1941-09-09
Duffy Power Biography (Wikipedia)
Duffy Power (born Raymond Leslie Howard; 9 September 1941 – 19 February 2014) was an English blues and rock and roll singer, who achieved some success in the 1960s and continued to perform and record intermittently later.
Duffy Power Tracks
I Saw Her Standing There
Duffy Power
If I Get Lucky Someday
Duffy Power
If I Get Lucky Someday
Nine Lives Gone
Duffy Power
Nine Lives Gone
Rosie
Duffy Power
Rosie
Comin' Round No More
Duffy Power
Comin' Round No More
Mary Open The Door
Duffy Power
Mary Open The Door
Leaving Blues
Duffy Power
Leaving Blues
It ain't necessarily so (Porgy and Bess)
Duffy Power
Tired, Broke And Busted
Duffy Power
Tired, Broke And Busted
MIDNIGHT SPECIAL
Duffy Power
MIDNIGHT SPECIAL
Little Boy Blue
Duffy Power
Little Boy Blue
Dream Lover
Duffy Power
Dream Lover
Sweet Again
Duffy Power
Sweet Again
Hey Girl
Duffy Power
Hey Girl
