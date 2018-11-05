Johnny KeatingAka: John Keating. Born 10 September 1927. Died 28 May 2015
Johnny Keating
1927-09-10
Johnny Keating Biography (Wikipedia)
John "Johnny" Keating (10 September 1927 – 28 May 2015) was a Scottish musician, songwriter and arranger.
Johnny Keating Tracks
Theme From Z-Cars
Johnny Keating
Theme From Z-Cars
Theme From Z-Cars
Last played on
Theme From Z Cars
Johnny Keating
Theme From Z Cars
Theme From Z Cars
Performer
Last played on
Z Cars
Johnny Keating
Z Cars
Z Cars
Last played on
Night Train
Johnny Keating
Night Train
Night Train
Last played on
Z Cars Theme
Johnny Keating
Z Cars Theme
Z Cars Theme
Last played on
Hallelujah Gathering
Johnny Keating
Hallelujah Gathering
Hallelujah Gathering
Last played on
Breaking Into The Mail Van
Johnny Keating
Breaking Into The Mail Van
Breaking Into The Mail Van
Last played on
Breaking In To The Mail Van (Robbery OST)
Johnny Keating
Johnny Keating
Breaking In To The Mail Van (Robbery OST)
Breaking In To The Mail Van (Robbery OST)
Last played on
Jesus Christ Superstar
Johnny Keating
Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesus Christ Superstar
Last played on
Loch Ness Monster
Johnny Keating
Loch Ness Monster
Loch Ness Monster
Last played on
Headin' North
Johnny Keating
Headin' North
Headin' North
Last played on
Medley: Johnny Todd (Z Cars)
Johnny Keating
Medley: Johnny Todd (Z Cars)
Clachnacudan Local
Johnny Keating
Clachnacudan Local
Clachnacudan Local
Last played on
Johnny Keating - Z Cars Theme
Johnny Keating
Johnny Keating - Z Cars Theme
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Johnny Keating
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Last played on
