Goldfish is an electronic duo originating from Cape Town, South Africa, consisting of Dominic Peters and David Poole. They create dance music containing elements of house, pop, jazz and African music. The band has released a number of albums, including Late Night People, Perceptions of Pacha and Get Busy Living, and GoldFish was named "Best Pop" at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2014.

