Ethan Thomas Robert Johns (born 1969, Merton, London, England) is an English record producer, engineer, mixer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Johns has worked with artists including Ryan Adams, Kings of Leon, Paul McCartney, Ray LaMontagne, Tom Jones, Kaiser Chiefs, Rufus Wainwright, The Boxer Rebellion, Crowded House, The Vaccines, Laura Marling, The Staves, and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Although Johns is primarily a record producer, mixer and engineer, the multi-instrumentalist has also toured with acts including Emmylou Harris, Ryan Adams, Ray LaMontagne and Tom Jones. He owns the indie record label Three Crows Music. Johns also runs Three Crows Records within Warner/Atlantic. Johns is the son of the notable record producer and engineer Glyn Johns (The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin and The Who). In 2012, he won the Brit Award for Best British Producer.

Johns released his debut solo album Independent Years (1991) followed by If Not Now Then When on vinyl in November 2012, which was later released in other formats in February 2013. His second album titled The Reckoning was released in mid-2014, and was produced by Ryan Adams., and his third and most recent album Silver Liner was released in November 2015. Johns spent 15 years in Los Angeles as a record producer and musician, but currently lives and continues to make records in England. Johns is represented by Global Positioning Services in Santa Monica, California.