The Olympics
1956
The Olympics Biography (Wikipedia)
The Olympics are an American doo-wop group, formed in 1957 by lead singer Walter Ward (August 28, 1940 – December 11, 2006). The group also included Eddie Lewis (tenor, Ward's cousin), Charles Fizer (tenor), Walter Hammond (baritone), and Melvin King (bass) and except for Lewis were friends in a Los Angeles, California, high school.
The Olympics Tracks
Shimmy Like Kate
Shimmy Like Kate
Shimmy Like Kate
Western Movies
Western Movies
Western Movies
Same Old Thing
Same Old Thing
Same Old Thing
I'll Do A Little Bit More
I'll Do A Little Bit More
Baby Do The Philly Dog
Baby Do The Philly Dog
Baby Do The Philly Dog
The Bounce
The Bounce
The Bounce
Hully Gully
Hully Gully
Hully Gully
Good Lovin
Good Lovin
Good Lovin
Secret Agents
Secret Agents
Secret Agents
Mine Exclusively
Mine Exclusively
Mine Exclusively
The Scotch
The Scotch
The Scotch
Dance With A Dolly (With A Hole In Her Stocking)
Dance With A Dolly (With A Hole In Her Stocking)
The Slop
The Slop
The Slop
Stay Away From Joe
Stay Away From Joe
Stay Away From Joe
Do The Philly Dog
Do The Philly Dog
Do The Philly Dog
Dance By The Light Of The Moon
Dance By The Light Of The Moon
Dance By The Light Of The Moon
