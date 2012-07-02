Emmure is an American metalcore band formed in 2003. Originally based in New Fairfield, Connecticut, but now residing in Queens, New York, the group has a total of seven releases, with their first public release being a 2006 EP entitled The Complete Guide to Needlework.

Victory Records has worked with the band throughout most of their career, starting with Goodbye to the Gallows (2007). Their second, third and fourth albums The Respect Issue (2008), Felony (2009) and Speaker of the Dead (2011) were all distributed through Victory as well. After the band's initial four-album contract with Victory expired, they signed again with Victory to distribute their fifth and sixth studio albums Slave to the Game (2012) and Eternal Enemies (2014) as well. However after nine years of being signed to the label, Emmure would leave Victory in 2016 to sign with SharpTone. The seventh Emmure album, titled Look at Yourself, was released on March 3, 2017.

The band's vocalist, Frankie Palmeri, is the only remaining original member and has been subject to some controversy over the years. His personality has made the band unique from other acts in the genre, and critics have described his "no-fucks-given" attitude as an entertaining standpoint for the band.