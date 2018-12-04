Adolphus Hailstork (born Adolphus Cunningham Hailstork III, April 17, 1941) is an American composer and educator. He grew up in Albany, New York, where he studied violin, piano, organ, and voice.

Hailstork was born in Rochester, New York, and obtained a BA from Howard University studying with Mark Fax, master's degree from the Manhattan School of Music studying with Vittorio Giannini and David Diamond, and a doctorate in music composition from Michigan State University in 1971, studying with H. Owen Reed. He also studied at The American Institute at Fontainebleau with Nadia Boulanger.

He has served as professor at Youngstown State University in Ohio, as well as professor of music and Composer-in-Residence at Virginia's Norfolk State University. He is currently a professor of music and Composer-in-Residence at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

Hailstork is of African American ancestry and his works blend musical ideas from both the African American and European traditions.