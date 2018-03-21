Paul HornBorn 17 March 1930. Died 29 June 2014
Paul Horn
1930-03-17
Paul Horn Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Horn (March 17, 1930 – June 29, 2014) was an American jazz flautist and saxophonist, and an early pioneer of new-age music.
Paul Horn Tracks
Shah Jahan
Paul Horn
Shah Jahan
Shah Jahan
Something Blue
Paul Horn
Something Blue
Something Blue
Gat Kirwani
Traditional, Paul Horn, Sam Chianis, Penelope Estabrook, Harihar Rao & N. C. Mullick
Gat Kirwani
Gat Kirwani
Salvador
Paul Horn
Salvador
Salvador
The Circle Game
Teressa Adams
The Circle Game
The Circle Game
Willy
Teressa Adams
Willy
Willy
Ladies of the Canyon
Teressa Adams
Ladies of the Canyon
Ladies of the Canyon
For Free
Teressa Adams
For Free
For Free
Too High
Paul Horn
Too High
Too High
Rainy Night House
Teressa Adams
Rainy Night House
Rainy Night House
Agra
Paul Horn
Agra
Agra
Meditation Psalm 2
Paul Horn
Meditation Psalm 2
Meditation Psalm 2
Mumtaz
Paul Horn
Mumtaz
Mumtaz
Work Song
Paul Horn
Work Song
Work Song
Lord Randell
Paul Horn
Lord Randell
Lord Randell
Lord Randell (feat. Paul Horn)
Chico Hamilton
Lord Randell (feat. Paul Horn)
Lord Randell (feat. Paul Horn)
The Taj Mahal Suite (excerpts)
Paul Horn
The Taj Mahal Suite (excerpts)
The Taj Mahal Suite (excerpts)
Prologue/Inside
Paul Horn
Prologue/Inside
Prologue/Inside
Conversations
Paul Horn
Conversations
Conversations
