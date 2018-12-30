Deaf Havana
2005
Deaf Havana
Deaf Havana are an English alternative rock band from Hunstanton and King's Lynn in Norfolk. The band was formed in 2005 at the King's Lynn campus of The College of West Anglia.
Pure (Explicit)
Pure (Explicit)
Last played on
Hell
Hell
Last played on
Leeches
Leeches
Last played on
Sinner
Sinner
Last played on
Hell (Reading + Leeds 2018)
Heaven
Heaven
Last played on
Holy
Holy
Last played on
Fever
Fever
Last played on
Sing
Sing
Last played on
Trigger
Trigger
Last played on
Sing (Radio 1 Session, 30th Oct 2016)
Upcoming Events
15
Mar
2019
Solus, Cardiff University Students' Union, Cardiff, UK
16
Mar
2019
Pyramids Centre, Portsmouth, UK
17
Mar
2019
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
19
Mar
2019
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
20
Mar
2019
The Welly Club, Hull, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
2018-08-25T17:04:45
25
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
2016-08-28T17:04:45
28
Aug
2016
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T17:04:45
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T17:04:45
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T17:04:45
24
Aug
2012
