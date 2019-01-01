Apoptygma BerzerkFormed 1989
Apoptygma Berzerk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/98ed42ad-aafa-46a8-899b-150fa237133a
Apoptygma Berzerk Biography (Wikipedia)
Apoptygma Berzerk (commonly abbreviated to APB or APOP) is a Norwegian musical group. They have achieved success with a brand of synthpop, and ballads backed with electronic rhythms, commonly known within the scene and referring to themselves as "futurepop". Apoptygma Berzerk has over 30 releases and won awards and Top 10 spots in Germany and Scandinavia. Apoptygma Berzerk has toured Europe, North America, South America, Israel and Australia with bands such as VNV Nation, Beborn Beton, Icon of Coil and Unheilig.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Apoptygma Berzerk Tracks
Sort by
Apoptygma Berzerk Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist