Giordano BellincampiBorn 1965
Giordano Bellincampi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/98ecd9e5-6cbc-429b-9f80-0b37140d3ae9
Giordano Bellincampi Biography (Wikipedia)
Giordano Bellincampi (born 1965) is an Italian-born Danish conductor and trombonist. He is the Music Director of the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, General Music Director of the Duisburg Philharmonic and Chief Conductor of the Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra. Previous positions have included General Music Director of the Danish National Opera in Aarhus and chief conductor of the Copenhagen Philharmonic Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Giordano Bellincampi Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No.7 in A major (Op.92)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No.7 in A major (Op.92)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No.7 in A major (Op.92)
Last played on
Meeresstille und gluckliche Fahrt - overture Op.27
Felix Mendelssohn
Meeresstille und gluckliche Fahrt - overture Op.27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Meeresstille und gluckliche Fahrt - overture Op.27
Last played on
Saga-drom Op.39
Carl Nielsen
Saga-drom Op.39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Saga-drom Op.39
Last played on
Scottish fantasy Op.46 for violin and orchestra
Max Bruch
Scottish fantasy Op.46 for violin and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Scottish fantasy Op.46 for violin and orchestra
Last played on
Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage
Ulster Orchestra
Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage
Last played on
Finale from Scottish Fantasy
Jack Liebeck
Finale from Scottish Fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mfx.jpglink
Finale from Scottish Fantasy
Last played on
Champagne Galop
Hans Christian Lumbye
Champagne Galop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Champagne Galop
Last played on
Salut for August Bourneville
Hans Christian Lumbye
Salut for August Bourneville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salut for August Bourneville
Last played on
Amélie Waltz
Hans Christian Lumbye
Amélie Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amélie Waltz
Last played on
Back to artist