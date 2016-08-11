The DykeeniesFormed 2005
The Dykeenies
2005
The Dykeenies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dykeenies are a Scottish indie rock band from Cumbernauld, formed in 2005. The group consists of brothers Brian Henderson (vocals, synthesizers) and Andrew Henderson (bass guitar, backing vocals), along with Steven Ramsay (lead guitar, backing vocals) and John Kerr (drums, backing vocals). Since their formation, they have released one studio album, Nothing Means Everything, accompanied by three singles. After a worldwide tour, the band began work on their second album, which was released in October 2011. They broke up in January 2012, before re-forming for two performances in 2017. The Dykeenies released their EP 'I Wanted To Show Her All The Beautiful Things In The World' on 11 May 2018.
The Dykeenies Tracks
Sounds of the City
The Dykeenies
Sounds of the City
Sounds of the City
Last played on
Stitches
The Dykeenies
Stitches
Stitches
Last played on
Clean Up Your Eyes
The Dykeenies
Clean Up Your Eyes
Clean Up Your Eyes
Last played on
Not Your Enemy
The Dykeenies
Not Your Enemy
Pick You Up
The Dykeenies
Pick You Up
Pick You Up
Last played on
