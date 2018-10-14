The Chemirani ensemble is a notable Persian classical music ensemble.

The group is made of Chemirani family:

In 1988, the Chemirani Trio (Bijan, Keyvan and Jamshid) was born and their special chemistry and peerless virtuosity has popularised the zarb. Djamchid Chemirani was born in Tehran in 1942. he has studied the zarb, also called the tombak, since the age of eight. His teacher was Hossein Tehrani. Under Tehrani's demanding tutelage, Chemirani made rapid progress and soon became a brilliant player. Since his arrival in Paris in 1961 he has taught at the Centre d'Etudes de Musique Orientale in the Paris Sorbonne Institut de Musicologie. He has performed with eminent Iranian musicians Dariush Safvat, Daryush Talai and Madjid Kiani.

Born in Paris in 1968, Keyvan Chemirani started learning the zarb at the age of 13. Taught by his father, he soon assimilated the traditional technique. He studied for his masters in mathematics until 1989, when he launched an international career as soloist and accompanist.